Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 74,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $875.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

