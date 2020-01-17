Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 10.3%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $31.47 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33.

About Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

