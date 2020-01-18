Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.67.

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?