Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Killam Apartment REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Killam Apartment REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

