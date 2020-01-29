Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.46 and a 52 week high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.76.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

