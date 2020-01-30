Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

