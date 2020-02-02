Kilroy Realty (KRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $82.57 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

