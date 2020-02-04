Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.01-4.21 EPS.

NYSE KRC traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

