Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 424,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,463. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

