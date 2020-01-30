Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRC. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KRC traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

