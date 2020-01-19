Kim Sablich Sells 4,840 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim Sablich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

