Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

