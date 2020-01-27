Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.56 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

