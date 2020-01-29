Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP Sells $3,572,728.10 in Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

