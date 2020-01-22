Kimberly Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMB opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve