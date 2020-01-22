Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

KMB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 731,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

