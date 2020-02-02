Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

