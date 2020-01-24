Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.10-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.10-7.35 EPS.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

