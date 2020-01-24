Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.10-7.35 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KMB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 801,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk