Kimco Realty Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the year.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

