Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $281.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.46 million to $283.90 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $284.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,780 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com