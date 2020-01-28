Kimco Realty (KIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KIM stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

