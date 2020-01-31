Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 9,892,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,655. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

