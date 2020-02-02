Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.46-1.50 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

