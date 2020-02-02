Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 9,109,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?