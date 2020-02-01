Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.46) on Thursday. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and a P/E ratio of 158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

