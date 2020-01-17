Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Trading Down 1.4%

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.46 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.03), approximately 221,679 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.40.

About Kina Securities (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

