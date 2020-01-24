Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.60

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.60 and last traded at C$109.72, with a volume of 24702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.70.

Several analysts have commented on KXS shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 161.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$104.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.64.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,612,835.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

