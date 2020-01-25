Kinder Morgan Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

KMI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

