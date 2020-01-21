Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KMI opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

