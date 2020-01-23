Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KMI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 929,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?