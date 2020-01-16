Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

KMI stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,238,000 after buying an additional 628,318 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 286,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 273,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

