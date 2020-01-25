Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 8366814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

