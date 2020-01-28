Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives $14.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

