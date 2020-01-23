Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

KIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 159,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,445. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: Profit Margin