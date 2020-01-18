Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 150 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $788.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

Shares of TPL opened at $792.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $745.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: Support Level