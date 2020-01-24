Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGF. Societe Generale cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kingfisher to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC cut Kingfisher to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 199.38 ($2.62).

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 206.90 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

In related news, insider Bernard Bot acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($136,806.10). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,571.95).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

