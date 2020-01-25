Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 207.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 202.14 ($2.66).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Bernard Bot bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($136,806.10). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,571.95).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

