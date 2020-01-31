KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

KGFHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.38. 424,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,199. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

