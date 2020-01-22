Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KINS stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com