Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

KNSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 451,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,093. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com