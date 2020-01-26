Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:K)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.07. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.04 and a 1-year high of C$7.24.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

