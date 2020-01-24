Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.20. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,199,218 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 46.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1297851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing