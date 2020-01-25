Kinross Gold’s (KGC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,495,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761,997. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

