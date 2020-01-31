Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. 280,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,181. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg acquired 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

