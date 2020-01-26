Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price traded down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 487,545 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 103,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

