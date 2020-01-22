Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €60.40 ($70.23) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.06 and a 200 day moving average of €53.85. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

