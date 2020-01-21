Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €56.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.56 ($70.42).

FRA KGX opened at €60.96 ($70.88) on Monday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.04 and a 200 day moving average of €53.82.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

