KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41.

About KION GRP AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

