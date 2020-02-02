Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. Kirby also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.40 EPS.

Kirby stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $306,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

